Today’s planned installation of the Greenville Flags project has fallen victim to the weather.
Tim and Aletha Kruse had planned to begin working on the display hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass this evening.
But passing showers during the morning and early afternoon have resulted in the couple postponing the installation until later this week, when the sun and warmer weather returns to the forecast.
Anyone wanting additional information can call 903-413-5079.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the project or who is seeking additional information can also visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project or can mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville TX 75403
The display is expected to be in place through the July 4 holiday.
