The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the following information today concerning a fatal accident  Saturday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Hunt County:

At approximately 2:05 p.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at State Highway 24 approximately 2.6 miles northeast Campbell.  Preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevy Silverado was traveling east on F.M. 499 and a Harley-Davidson was traveling north on State Highway 24. The Chevy pick-up failed to yield right of way and the driver of the motorcycle was unable to take evasive action striking the passenger side of the Chevy pick-up truck. The Driver of the Harley-Davidson was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured. The driver of the motorcycle was Michael Christenson age 64 of Sachse. The driver of the pick-up truck was reported to be from Anna. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time. Only charge filed at this time is Failed to Yield right away.

