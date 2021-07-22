The Royse City Police Department released the following information this afternoon concerning Wednesday's evening's fatal crash along Interstate 30:
Information released concerning fatal accident along Interstate 30
Fatality Accident on Interstate 30 near FM35 in Royse City, TX
On July 21, 2021 at approximately 5:10 pm, the Royse City Police Department responded to a fatality accident on eastbound Interstate 30 near FM 35. A 67-year-old male resident from Rockwall was traveling westbound on Interstate 30 when he lost control of his boat trailer which eventually crossed the center median through the cable barrier and struck another vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 30. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 62-year-old male Royse City resident, was ejected from his vehicle during the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Royse City Police Department Accident Investigators responded to the scene and were assisted by Rockwall Police Department Accident Investigators. The westbound and eastbound sides of Interstate 30 were closed for several hours and did not reopen until 11:30 PM. The accident remains under investigation. No criminal charges are expected to be filed at this time.
