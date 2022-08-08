An infant boy was found dead Friday evening after the Rowlett Police Department responded to a welfare concern call.
The child’s father was taken into custody as a result of the incident, which involved a lengthy standoff with officers and injuries to SWAT team members.
According to a release from Rowlett police, officers were contacted at 7 p.m. Friday by a caller who reported being concerned that her husband was behaving strangely and that their infant child was in his care. Units responded to the residence in the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way and were able to make brief contact with the suspect. However, he quickly ceased communication and further attempts at contact were unsuccessful.
Officers were eventually able to open the garage where an unresponsive child was located inside a vehicle. Officers administered CPR and the child was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Following information obtained by the suspect’s wife indicating that the suspect was armed with a handgun, a perimeter was established and surrounding houses were evacuated.
Officers made additional attempts to contact the suspect over the course of several hours, although he refused all modes of contact.
For over an hour officers deployed multiple types of gas irritants into the residence in an attempt to force the suspect to exit and resolve the matter peacefully. The Rowlett Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit employed a drone and robot to enter the house, but neither of the methods were successful.
At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, the SWAT team made entry and was able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. Three members of the SWAT team were treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the operation and were released.
The suspect was hospitalized for injuries he incurred during the incident. As of Monday afternoon was still being detained and awaiting multiple felony charges. The suspect’s name and the name of the child have not yet been released.
