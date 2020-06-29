An infant child was reportedly killed Monday as the result of a dog attack.
“I am heartbroken over this whole matter and my thoughts and prayers are with the family tonight,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the incident took place at approximately 11:10 a.m. Monday as deputies were dispatched alongside American Medical Response to the 9900 block of Private Road 3820 in the Easy Living addition in regards to a dog bite call.
The initial deputy on scene observed an infant child in the roadway who had suffered major trauma as a result of a dog attack. The deputy performed life saving measures on the infant until AMR made scene and transported the child to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan. Unfortunately due to the severity of the injuries the child did not survive.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and the preliminary information shows the child had gotten out of the enclosed yard unknowing to family members and walked down the gravel road. The dog, believed to be a pit bull, was in his yard which was enclosed by a four foot chain link fence but was able to get out of the yard and attacked the infant in the roadway.
The investigation was reported to be ongoing at press time and an autopsy has been ordered at the direction of Justice of the Peace David McNabb. Additional details will be available at a later time.
McNabb signed a warrant for seizure of the dog which was seized and is being held by a local animal control facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.