A Delta County man has been indicted on multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in Hunt County in February.
The Hunt County grand jury issued indictments Friday naming Dylan Mark Owen, 23, of Cooper on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.
A hearing concerning arraignments on the indictments was not immediately scheduled with the 354th District Court. Court records did not indicate an attorney for Owen Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident, which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27 on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to a third.
Owen was later released on a total of $250,000 bond.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, with each charge punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 10years in prison.
Each count also carries an optional fine of up to $10,000.
