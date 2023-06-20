Multiple events will be taking place across Hunt County, in recognition of Independence Day, with the first scheduled this weekend.
June 24
• The first Independence Day-theme event in the area comes up Saturday. The City of Royse City is hosting “Celebrating freedom,” scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Royse City High School. There will be food trucks available on scene, a Kid Zone, along with live musical entertainment from Lasting Effect, Big Gus & Swampadelic and Casey Chestnut. The pre-fireworks show is scheduled at 9:45 p.m., with the fireworks starting right at 10 p.m. and the display is expected to be visible from across the area.
There is no admission fee and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the event. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed and no bikes, scooters or skateboards will be permitted.
Additional information is available online at www.roysecity.com.
June 30
• The City of Caddo Mills is hosting Red, White and Boom, a full day event on June 30, starting with the Kids Independence Day parade featuring walkers, kids on bikes or electric vehicles, golf carts or horses. Awards will be awarded for most patriotic, most unusual, best dressed pet, oldest and youngest participants and more. The Caddo Mills EDC is hoisting the second annual Red. White and Boom, starting at 6 p.m. June 30 at Hooten Memorial Field. The schedule will include Gelly Ball, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks , live music and a home tun derby with fireworks behind at 9:30 p.m.
• The City of Quinlan is hosting Fireworks In the Park, an all day Independence Day celebration at the Quinlan Community Park, 415 State Highway Sour 264 in Quinlan, starting at 6 p.m. June 30. The event is scheduled to include a live DJ, activities for kids, food and drink. Visitors are invited to set-up chairs, blankets or tailgate to enjoy the fireworks. Additional information is available at www.cityofquinlan.net or 903-356-3306.
July 1
• The City of Lone Oak is hosting an Independence Day Parade on July 1. Line up for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the elementary school. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and end at the City Hall. Entry fee is $10 with $20 for late entries for those entering the float contest, with the winners receiving a certificate toward the purchase of fireworks. First place is $100, second place is $50 and third place will receive a $25 certificate.
Entries not included in the contest can join the parade for free.
Entries are due by June 24 and those wanting additional information can contact Lone Oak City Hall as 903-217-6032.
• The Otho Morgan American Legion Post 17 in Greenville will be hosting a Family Freedom Bash at the Legion headquarters, 4509 Moulton Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 1. The free event will include a bounce house, water balloons, face painting, kids crafts and games with lunch provided.
• The City of East Tawakoni is hosting an independence Day Party in the park, starting at 1 p.m. July 1 at the East Tawakoni City Park. Kids can decorate bikes at the library., the line up at the park for the parade at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will pass through Whispering Oaks, Little Oaks, & Rabb Estates. At 4 p.m. there will be a DJ with music and games for kids and adults, $10 pulled pork sandwiches or cheeseburgers, as well as $5 hotdogs, includes drinks & cookie. Visitors can bring their own fireworks or watch the show at dusk.
July 4
• Adriana Estates, 373 FM 1903, Greenville, is hosting a Fourth of July Fireworks, Fun and Fundraiser event, starting at 5 p.m. July 4. Donations will be accepted but are not required for entry. All money raised will go toward wheelchair ramps and handicap accessible equipment. The event is expected to include a fireworks extravaganza, live music by Brandon Bamburg, a petting zoo and pony rides, a bounce house and obstacle course, face painting, cornhole, outdoor games, snow cones and Italian ice and more. It is $50 per person to reserve the best third floor rooftop deck seats to the firework show and every other show in the area that you can ￼ enjoy from up there, with only 25 rooftop deck seats available. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/adrianaestatestx
