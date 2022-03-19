Increasing fire danger Sunday
Courtesy Texas A&M Forest Service

NOTE: Multiple grass and brush fires have been reported in Hunt County and across the area so far this morning and into this afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed Hunt County and the North Texas region under a "moderate" risk of fire today, but the threat rises to a "very high" level for Sunday, as winds begin gusting out of the south. The entire area remains under an extreme drought. Hunt County is currently not under a burn ban, but fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution if planning to conduct a controlled burn, or postpone the burn if possible until conditions improve. Much of North Texas is forecast to face the potential for showers and thunderstorms, some of them possibly severe, starting Monday.

