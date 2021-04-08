The National Weather has increased the chances for severe weather in Hunt County Friday afternoon and overnight. The latest update calls for the potential of up to baseball-size hail:
A potential significant severe weather risk will ramp up late Friday into Friday night east of a surface dryline and south of an advancing cold front. Not everyone will see severe weather, or even rain. The primary hazard is hail up to baseball size. Damaging winds up to 70 mph are also possible along with a couple of tornadoes. Areas west of the dryline will be hot and dry with an elevated grass fire threat. The severe weather threat should move out of the easternmost counties by 11 p.m. Have multiple ways to receive warnings tomorrow, and be prepared to act if you are in the area highlighted red.
