Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.