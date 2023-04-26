There is a significant risk for severe weather in the area this evening.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 69. East southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
The forecast is calling for the potential of high winds, damaging hail and possible tornadoes during the night.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/CodeRED
Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s Office at 903- 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.
Hunt County is currently under a flood warning for the Cowleech Fork and Sabine Fork of the Sabine River.
All weather warnings issued for the county will be immediately posted to the Herald-Banner web site at www.heraldbanner.com
