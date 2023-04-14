AUSTIN — Members of the Texas House and Senate spent hours this week debating and hearing public testimony on a slate of immigration-related bills.
Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2424 after hours of debate on the Senate floor.
SB 2424, from state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, would create a new state crime for entering Texas illegally, with up to one year in jail for a first-time offender, two years in state jail for a second-time offender and up to life in prison for convicted felons who illegally cross the border.
It also would authorize Texas law enforcement to arrest and prosecute all people who cross the border illegally anywhere in Texas.
“Texas has stepped up and devoted significant time and resources to combat the unprecedented border crisis, but there are a couple more options available,” Birdwell said.
Immigration enforcement falls under the purview of the federal government. But with this bill, Birdwell said, state law enforcement could apprehend and charge individuals who enter the country illegally for breaking state law.
“Senate Bill 2424 neither enforces nor contradicts federal immigration law,” he said. “It is carefully tailored to avoid intruding on federal immigration enforcement authority, while providing law enforcement with an important new tool to deter unlawful entry into Texas.”
Addressing immigration at the Texas-Mexico border has been a top priority for many state Republicans, who often blame the federal government for the continued presence of undocumented individuals coming into the state.
So far, the state has allocated more than $4 billion in state dollars to its border military operation, known as Operation Lone Star.
This session, the preliminary state budget allocates an additional $4.64 billion over two years toward the border.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, said that although the state has allocated significant resources to the border already, he believes “more must be done.”
The bill passed in the Senate along party lines 18-12. It now heads to the House for consideration.
House addresses border security
The Texas House State Affairs Committee also discussed several bills related to border security this week.
House Bill 20, from state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, would extend the powers of the Texas Department of Public Safety to defend and secure the Texas air, maritime and land border.
It also would create a Border Protection Unit. The unit would deputize citizens to work in a law enforcement capacity on the border and receive state compensation. These individuals would also have the potential to be granted arresting authority after training, the bill adds.
In addition, the unit would be headed by a chief, a role also created by the bill, who would also be a citizen appointed by the governor.
A second contentious bill, House Bill 7, from state Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City, would create a Border Protection Court program to handle all border-related crimes.
It also would establish grants to aid in the recruiting and retention of law enforcement on the border.
Immigration rights activists said they were vehemently against both bills. They say the bills are dangerous because they allow “vigilantes to roam the streets of Texas to arrest, detain and persecute whomever they perceive are ‘migrants,’” as Reed Bilz, of Fort Worth, put it.
Adriana Quiroga, a policy strategist with RAICES, an immigration rights advocacy group, said she believes HB 20 would give unchecked power to untrained individuals who would be given the power to racially profile, arrest and detain migrants.
“This bill is an overreach of state power and will lead to the tormenting and targeting of border communities,” Quiroga said.
Michael Hurewitz, a psychotherapist, told lawmakers he believed HB 7 would impose an entirely militaristic vision for life in border communities.
“A local economy that is dependent on locking people in cages is not the solution,” Hurewitz said. “Border Texans share common problems that the Legislature continues to ignore in favor of pouring more and more resources into border militarization.”
Both bills were left pending in committee.
