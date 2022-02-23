Residents of Hunt County and much of North Texas spent this morning navigating hazardous streets and roads and quickly adjusting their work and school schedules as another winter storm descended on the region.
Unfortunately, the worst of the weather is expected to arrive by Thursday morning.
Hunt County and counties just to the south and east remained under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service as of noon today, while areas to the north and west were all under a Winter Storm Warning.
Patches of rain and drizzle fell as temperatures plunged into the 20s across the area overnight, leaving patches of ice along many roadways and prompting scores of accidents along Interstate 30, U.S. Highway 380, State Highway 34, the Two Mile Bridge across Lake Tawakoni and many other locations.
The Audie Murphy Overpass in Greenville was closed this morning in both directions until sanding crews could address the roadway.
The deteriorating road conditions resulted in many local offices and business adjusting their schedules, including the Hunt County Voter office.
* The Hunt County Courthouse closed at 2 p.m. today and at last report was expected to open at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Hunt County Voter Administration office, which was conducting early voting for next Tuesday’s political primary elections, also closed early this afternoon and, weather permitting, early voting will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday.
• The offices of the Herald-Banner in Greenville closed early today and are expected to open at noon Thursday.
• The Greenville Independent School District, Boles ISD, the Greenville campus of Paris Junior College and Texas A&M-Commerce all closed early Wednesday. The Paris Junior College will be closed Thursday and is expected to reopen for regular hours Friday.
Those decisions are all pending on what may happen with the weather overnight. Meanwhile, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service is not at all promising. Freezing rain and sleet are predicted, mainly after 3 a.m. tonight, with a low around 22. Freezing rain and sleet are expected during the day, becoming all freezing rain after noon, with a high near 32.
