A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hunt County, and some roads in North Texas are reported to have icy conditions, with multiple accidents having occurred.
The Hunt County Courthouse will be closing at 2 p.m. today and is expected to open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Hunt County Voter Administration office will be closing at 2 p.m. today and with a delayed opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Voting will also be suspended after 2 p.m. today and until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The offices of the Herald-Banner in Greenville are expected to close early today and open late Thursday due to the weather.
The Audie Murphy Overpass in Greenville was closed as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in both directions until sanding crews could address the roadway.
Portions of U.S. Highway 380 in Hunt County and to the west are also reportedly frozen, as temperatures fell into the 20s overnight during periods of light drizzle.
The initial precipitation moved out of the region to the north during the morning, but the National Weather Service forecast was calling for another chance of freezing rain and sleet before 9 p.m. tonight, then freezing rain. Some thunder is also possible and a low around 28.
More freezing rain is possible before 9 a.m. Thursday, then rain or freezing rain between 9 a.m. and noon, then rain likely after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
