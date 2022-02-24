Freezing mist and drizzle were making travel hazardous across Hunt County and North Texas this morning.
Poor travel conditions have led to school closings today across the area. The Hunt County Courthouse, and early voting at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office are also both closed today. The city of Greenville announced that trash collection is cancelled today and the Reecy Davis Recreation Center will be closed today and all activities will be cancelled. If you have any questions please email parksdept@ci.greenville.tx.us
Portions of roads in and around Greenville still have icy spots and Interstate 30, between Greenville and Campbell in the Royse City area and in and around Rockwall are still hazard spots according to TxDOT. One accident on the eastbound interstate at FM 2642 was clearing as of 10:30 a.m.
Much of the area remains under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service was calling for a high of 34 later this afternoon and an overnight low of 22. Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high near 44 with winds north to northeast at 10-20 mph.
