Along with the usual array of vehicle wrecks and stranded travelers, this week’s ice storm left behind numerous damaged vehicles at a Rockwall apartment complex.
Sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning, four large, rectangular decks that cover parking spaces at the Pebblebrook Apartments, 1410 S. Goliad St., collapsed from the weight of ice buildup, damaging up to 14 automobiles, according Brandon Riekers, a resident in Building 200 at the complex.
The Herald-Banner attempted to reach the apartment complex and was referred to its corporate headquarters, which did not return a call seeking comment.
A shelter that collapsed at Building 200, where Riekers lives, damaged five vehicles, Riekers said, including his Ford F-250 pickup, his brother’s F-150 and his mother’s Chevrolet Traverse SUV.
“I saw it when I got up,” he said. Fortunately, nobody was in the vehicles when the deck collapsed. Riekers said he was not aware of anyone being injured at the complex.
The apartment complex, he said, had issued a notice to residents that ice was accumulating on the parking decks, and they should try to park in an open space.
However, there were not nearly enough open spots for all the vehicles parked at the 170-unit complex, he said.
Asked how he would get around without his pickup, he replied, “That’s a good question.” He was hoping the insurance on one of the family’s vehicles included coverage for a rental car.
