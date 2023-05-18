Motorists driving to and through Caddo Mills along Interstate 30 will be driving along one-way service roads, starting next week.
The Caddo Mills Police Department has announced that effective May 22, both the north and south service roads will be one-way from FM 1903 to FM 1570. Barriers will be in place to allow access for the construction of the temporary on/off ramps and access to FM 1903 and FM 1570.
The change to one-way frontage roads will be permanent.
It is but the latest in a series of changes which are being implemented and planned for the near future along the highway, as the Texas Department of Transportation deals with rapid population growth in the area.
TxDOT’s Paris District is proposing improvements to I-30, including reconstruction and widening of the four-lane freeway to six lanes, reconfiguration of access ramps, and incorporation of one-way frontage roads from FM 2642 in Royse City to SH 34/Wesley Street in Greenville.
TxDOT said the improvements are needed to improve safety as well as relieve congestion.
The Hunt County Transportation Plan, created in conjunction with TxDOT, is also calling for improvements/additions/replacements to interchanges with County Roads 2511 and 2646, FM 1565, FM 36, FM 1903, and FM 1570 along Interstate 30.
The service roads through Greenville had already been converted to one-way in the summer of 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.