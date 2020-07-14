Mark Hutchins, Richy Valenzuela and Wade Sheets emerged victorious in the primary run-off elections Tuesday for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 1, Hunt County Constable Precinct 1, and Hunt County Constable Precinct 3, respectively.
For Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 1, challenger Hutchins won with 1,210 votes (58.37 percent) to incumbent Eric Evans’ 863 (41.63 percent). Hutchins is a former chairman of the Republican Party of Hunt County and election worker, and is a paralegal for Money Law Firm and manager of Rehobeth Ranch.
“A theme I stuck with for my entire campaign was that I was listening to people and letting them know that their voices count, and I think that that ongoing theme was what resonated with voters,” Hutchins told the Herald-Banner.
In the run-off for the Republican Party’s nomination for Hunt County Constable Precinct 1, Valenzuela won with 2,567 votes (59.24 percent) to former Hunt County Deputy Sheriff and Greenville City Councilwoman Linson-Bell’s 1,766 (40.76 percent). Valenzuela is currently a patrol deputy with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, was once a respiratory therapist, and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
In the primary run-off race for Hunt County Constable Precinct 3, Sheets won with 475 votes (57.02 percent) to former Hunt County Sheriff’s Office investigator Gibson’s 358 (42.98 percent). Sheets has worked in law enforcement for 12 years and is currently a sergeant investigator for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the president of the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association, and an adjunct instructor for the Kilgore College East Texas Police Academy.
“I’m just honored and humbled to serve in this position, and I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who got out and voted,” Sheets said. “I would also like to give a huge thank you to Joel (Gibson) for running such a clean campaign. I’ve known him my whole life, and I told him the other day that no matter which of us wins, the county … the citizens win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.