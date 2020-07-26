Texas Department of Public Safety

Two people were killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Greenville Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the crash which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 34 North near County Road 2241.

“The passengers didn’t make it, said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford. “The passengers were a husband and wife.”

Christopher Lee Coleman, 41, and Laura Lee Coleman, 49, died in the crash.

Bradford said a black Chevrolet  Equinox was traveling along Highway 34 “and failed to maintain a lane of travel.”

The vehicle hit a ditch just west of the roadway, rolled over and ended a short distance from a private driveway.

The driver of the Equinox, whose name was not released, was reported to have received non-life threatening injuries in the accident.

The incident was still under investigation by the DPS Sunday and additional details were not immediately available.

