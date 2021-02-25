Hunt Regional Healthcare has issued a notice, indicating patients are signing up for a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinic who are not eligible to do so:
We have experienced a large number of individuals sign up for tomorrow's clinic that are under the age of 65. IF YOU ARE NOT IN THE TIER 1B CATEGORY (Over the age of 65 or have one chronic condition), YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE THE VACCINE AT TOMORROW'S CLINIC. We are asking everyone to please remove themselves from the schedule if they do not qualify for the 1B category.
Due to these circumstances, anyone under the age of 65 that arrives for the vaccine tomorrow will be asked for proof of their chronic illness that qualifies them to be in the 1B category. ANYONE THAT CANNOT PROVIDE PROOF OF BEING IN THE TIER 1B CATEGORY WILL BE TURNED AWAY WITH NO VACCINE.
Also, the vaccine being administered at tomorrow's clinic is Moderna. Under Moderna's guidelines, anyone under the age of 18 is not eligible to receive the vaccine. We will be working today to remove anyone under the age of 18 from our schedule.
We are working diligently around the clock to vaccinate our community members that qualify under the 1B category, per guidelines issued by the state. It is disheartening to see individuals attempt to circumvent our more vulnerable population. We have asked everyone in our community to sign up for our waiting list at the Hunt Regional website (www.huntregional.org). The link for tomorrow's clinic was shared with individuals on the waiting list. If you do not qualify under the 1B category or you were not on our waiting list, please remove your name from the schedule so that we may fill it with individuals that do qualify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.