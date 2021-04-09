editor's pick topical featured
Hunt Regional Healthcare to host final first dose COVID-19 event for Greenville, Hunt County
Special to the Herald-Banner
Hunt Regional Healthcare will conduct a final first dose COVID-19 vaccine event on Tuesday, April 13. Second dose events will conclude on May 4.
To register for the April 13 event, visit https://calendly.com/.../pfizer-covid-vaccinations-4-13.... Appointments are limited.
"Since we started administering the vaccine in mid-December, Hunt Regional has given more than 22,000 doses," said Emily Sundeen, vice president of quality at Hunt Regional.
"Our goal was to bridge the gap between the initial distribution of the vaccine until area pharmacies, physician offices, and other healthcare providers could take over and we are pleased to have accomplished that," she said.
Hunt Regional’s efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable patients in Hunt County played a key role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the area. Local COVID hospitalization rates have dropped to 2.7% in Hunt County from a high of more than 42% in December.
"We are so thankful for the assistance of the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, Texas A&M University-Commerce nursing students, Paris Junior College nursing students, and especially Wesley United Methodist Church for joining us in these efforts," said Travis Potter, director of service excellence for Hunt Regional Healthcare.
Current vaccine regulations allow those age 16 and over to receive the vaccine. Residents of Hunt County and surrounding areas can now schedule the COVID-19 vaccine through traditional providers such as Walgreens, CVS in Greenville, Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in Greenville, Walmart, and Hunt Regional Medical Partners Urgent Care. Some locations may require appointments.
