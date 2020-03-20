Hunt Memorial Healthcare Friday announced a revised list of visitor policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Patient/Visitor Entrance Points for Hunt Regional Medical Center Greenville are the (1) Main Entrance from 7am to 6pm, Monday through Friday and (2) Emergency Department, seven days a week.
• Patient/Visitor Entrance Points for Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center Quinlan and Commerce are the Emergency Department.
• All patients and visitors are to be screened without exception.
• Women’s Center patients (Labor and Delivery/Postpartum) may have (1) designated guest.
• Neonatal ICU - (1) parent may visit at a time.
• Inpatient visitation is being suspended except end-of-life care and surrogate decision makers.
• Emergency Department - Visitors are requested to wait in their car unless the patient is a minor, in critical condition or requires a surrogate decision maker.
• No visitors permitted under the age of 18.
• Inpatient waiting rooms have been temporarily closed.
