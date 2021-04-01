Hunt Regional Healthcare in Greenville is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event next week:
Hunt Regional Healthcare will be conducting a first dose Pfizer Covid vaccine event on Tuesday, April 6 at Wesley United Methodist Church (1200 E Joe Ramsey Blvd, Greenville, TX 75402). Please enter through the entrance off of Joe Ramsey Blvd and bring your ID with you.
By signing up for this appointment, you are attesting that you have not had Covid in the past 90 days, you have not had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines, you are consenting to administration of this vaccine and that we will be billing your insurance provider for vaccine administration. (YOU WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY PORTION OF THE BILL). If you do not have any type of health insurance then type "Self Pay" in the space provided.
Additional information is available by calling 903-408-5000.
