Hunt Regional Healthcare has announced that due to a mechanical misfunction caused by the extreme cold, the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Quinlan will remain closed until further notice.
"The Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Quinlan will remain closed until further notice due to ongoing weather-related repairs. During this week's winter storm a fire suppression system sprinkler head malfunctioned and flooded the building. Our staff members have endured many difficulties over the last year and we are thankful for their continued resilience.
We will provide additional updates as they become available. Anyone with an emergency should call 911 or visit the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville."
