In another example of how the future has already arrived in Greenville and Hunt County, local surgeons are performing procedures using a robot assistant.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center provided a demonstration Monday night of the da Vinci XI system at the Texan Theater in Greenville.
Babak Abbassi, MD, MBA, MS, a general surgeon with Hunt Regional Specialists, explained the device has been in use since mid-March.
“And we’ve been going strong,” Abbassi said. “I think we’re a little shy of hitting 60 cases in a month and a half.”
Under the system, a surgeon operates from a console in the operating room, while the movements are implemented by the four-armed robot assistant. The system provides a crystal-clear, 3D view magnified 10X allowing the surgeon can see more than the naked eye.
“It is surgery reimagined,” Abbassi said. “We are really able to see things with more clarity, higher definition and we are able to do more surgeries for patients.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center said the system allows for less pain, less time in the hospital and a quicker recovery for patients.
Visitors to the demonstration were offered the opportunity to try out their hands using the da Vinci XI, which is currently being used on general surgery procedures for adrenal glands, colon cancer, diverticulitis, hernias, gallbladders and pancreas.
Additional information about the da Vinci Xi is available online at hunt regional.org/davinci
