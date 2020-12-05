Greenville’s hospital will be among the first in Texas to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine later this month.
The Texas Department of State Health Service released a list Friday of those hospitals who were expected to receive the first batch of 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Hunt Regional Center was scheduled to receive 975 doses, which will be shipped to the hospital as soon as the week of Dec. 14.
The DSHS indicated the decision to include Hunt Regional among the initial allocation of 109 hospitals in 34 Texas counties was “based on information submitted by the vaccine producers when they enrolled, including the number of Health Care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site.”
Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, told the Herald-Banner in mid-November the hospital would be ready for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Freezers that will accommodate the COVID vaccine that requires storage at less than -60 degrees centigrade have been purchased so we will be prepared to receive those vaccines when they become available,” Hill said.
A batch of 975 doses is considered the minimum allocation this time around, although hospitals in larger counties will receive greater amounts of the vaccine. For example three Dallas facilities, including UT Southwestern Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center and Parkland Hospital, were each chosen to receive the maximum allocations of 5,850 doses.
The DSHS said additional supplies will be available in the near future
“More vaccine will be available for more providers in the following weeks, including vaccine from Moderna once it is authorized,” the agency said.
The state’s allocation strategy was recommended by a panel of experts and approved by DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.
“The panel put a priority on health care workers to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system’s ability to function.
Hunt County reported 53 more COVID-19 cases Friday night and was reporting 2,964 total cases of virus as of Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.