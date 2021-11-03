Multiple events, including the downtown parade, have been scheduled in Hunt County in honor of Veterans Day.
• William Caldwell of Greenville has been named as the Grand Marshal for the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday morning. Caldwell is a World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy and was involved in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach as a signalman. Staging for the parade is at Farmers Market in downtown Greenville at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m., proceeding down Lee Street until Wright Street, where it will turn left on Washington Street and then turn on Washington Street and return to the Farmers Market. The DAV is looking for groups, businesses, and individuals to join in the event and is inviting floats, walkers, classic cars, church groups, schools, biker clubs, and sponsors to participate, along with volunteers to assist in helping organize the start of the parade. Additional information is available by contacting John Turner at 903-217-7127.
• Waves of Glory is a flag installation that the Rotary Club of Commerce presents to the community to honor veterans and first responders. The continues this year with the opening ceremony scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 in the City Park at Aldridge and Park streets. The flags will be displayed through Nov. 13.
• All veterans are invited to attend a luncheon and show, compliments of Friendlee Live at noon Nov. 10 at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street. Veterans are also welcome to bring their spouse. Those planning to attend must pre-register by calling 903-217-7127.
•Veterans families and friends are invited to the Caddo Mills High School Veteran's Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Caddo Mills High School Gymnasium, including performances by the Mighty Fox Band and Lee and Griffis Choirs. A small reception for veterans will follow the program.
• The Greenville Independent School District has scheduled a Veterans Day observance for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the gymnasium of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road. The event will feature performances by Greenville ISD students and the first 150 veterans attending will receive free bags of goodies supplied by local merchants.
• Wolfe City Elementary is presenting “A Tribute to Veterans} beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 followed by lunch at the Wolfe City Middle School Gym. The school is asking only veteran and one guest each attend the event and the lunch, which is free for veterans and $5 for each guest. R.S.V.P. at 903-496-2032 for lunch by Friday.
• In honor of Veterans Day the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville is presenting a paver dedication at the Hunt County War Memorial at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11. A number of veterans bricks and a special paver for the Military Officers Association of America will be installed. As part of the program there will be a presentation of colors by the Greenville High School NJROTC and a salute to all military branches by the Hunt County Honor Guard along with remarks by Ted Oats, President of Northeast Texas MOAA and Susan Lanning, Director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum before unveiling the new pavers. For additional questions contact the Museum at (903) 450-4502.
* Texas A&M University-Commerce is hosting the 31st Annual Veterans Vigil on Nov. 12 with the theme is “The Forever Oath.”
Brigadier General Mike H. McClendon (Ret.) is this year’s guest speaker for the opening ceremony. The Vigil will begin with a reception starting at 10 a.m. in the foyer outside Rayburn Student Center Conference Rooms. The opening ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Conference Rooms.
Following the opening ceremony, thevigil flame will be lit. and will burn continuously until it is extinguished at the Closing Ceremonies at 4 p.m.
Additional information on the website at tamuc.edu/Veterans-and-Military-Services or by contacting Dustin Pearson at Dustin.Pearson@tamuc.edu or 903-886-5123.
• The VFW Post No. 4011 in Greenville will be taking part in the Audie Murphy Celebration Weekend 2021 on Saturday, Nov.13. The post will be bringing a group to visit the Audie Murphy Memorial on Highway 69 in Celeste around 11 a.m. The VFW Post 4011 will raise the flags and join in the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. The Farmersville VFW Post No. 7426 will be serving a steak or hamburger lunch with the fixings and a raffle drawing starting at noon. Anyone wanting a meal needs to RSVP by Nov. 10. Cost is $12/8. Additional information and/or RSVP tis available at 903-441-4843.
Veterans Day began as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.