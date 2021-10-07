Much of Hunt County is listed under a “very high” threat of grass fire Friday, with the rest of the county and much of North Texas listed under a “high” fire danger, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the unseasonable heat, rising drought conditions and predicted gusty winds.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 66 and south wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 95 and south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Hunt County is currently not under a ban on outdoor burning, although neighboring Fannin County remains under a burn ban.
Anyone attempting a controlled burn is being advised to use extreme cautions or wait for better conditions.
The extended forecast is calling for chances of showers and/or thunderstorms starting Sunday night and lasting until at least Wednesday of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.