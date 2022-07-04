Much of Hunt County is predicted to be under a “very high” danger of grass fires today, with all of the surrounding area under a “high” fire threat, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Hunt County has been under significant drought conditions for some time, which will be combined with triple digit temperatures and gusty winds to create the rising fire potential.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to consider whether to place the county under a ban on outdoor burning.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for today to be sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 104 and a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Reminder: The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
There will be at least two professional fireworks displays in the area this evening:
The Bottle Rocket Bash will wrap up the Independence Day events in Greenville starting at 6 p.m. at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney. The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is promising a night full of food trucks, live music, games and the biggest fire work show in Hunt County. For the first time, reserve parking is being planned for spaces inside the Sports Park.
Additional information regarding the Firecracker 5K and/or the Bottle Rocket Bash are available at greenvilletx.fun or by calling 903-457-2994.
* The Adriana Estates Venue & Gardens, 373 FM 1564 E, Greenville, is hosting a Fundraising & Fireworks at the Castle event at the facility, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The free community event is designed to raise money for a handicap bathroom and equipment for the venue. The event is scheduled to feature food, fun, bounce houses, cornhole, games, music, venue tours and more. Food will be available for purchase, with 100% of the donations going toward plans for free events for handicap children in the community once the venue is fully handicap accessible. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/adrianaestatestx/
