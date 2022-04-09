After a calm and chilly start to the day, the temperatures are going to warm up rapidly and high winds will be crossing Hunt County, creating another rising risk of fire.
Hunt County and the entire North Texas region are listed by the Texas A&M Forest Service under a “very high” fire danger today through Monday, due to the continued drought conditions and the expected gusting winds.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for this afternoon to remain sunny, with a high near 80 and a south southwest wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear, with a low around 58 and south wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64. and south wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
