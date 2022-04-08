It got cold in Hunt County and North Texas overnight and will be chilly again Saturday morning, but rising temperatures, continued drought conditions and extremely high winds are again placing the region under an increased threat of grass and wild fires throughout the upcoming weekend.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed Hunt County and the surrounding area under “very high” levels of fire today and Sunday, with a “high” level forecast for all except the southwest corner of the county Saturday.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to remain sunny today with a high near 66 and northwest wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
It will be clear tonight, with a low around 37 and a northwest wind becoming west southwest after midnight with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 81 and a south wind that could gust as high as 20 mph and with a low around 59 Saturday night and a south wind with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
