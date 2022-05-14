A capacity crowd filled the Fletcher Warren Civic Center this morning for the start of Audie Murphy Day.
Activities are scheduled to continue this afternoon and evening at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville.
A regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors/veterans and $2 students will apply to enter the museum.
This is the 26th year that Murphy’s life and career is being honored locally and the event is also designed to pay tribute to all veterans.
Activities this morning included Mark Wellborn with Collin College, author of “Hiding in Plain Sight”; Patrick Curtis, a producer and friend of Murphy; Larryann Willis, author of “Audie Murphy Undercover”; a recognition of veterans by the Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard and a recognition of Murphy’s family members in attendance.
The afternoon session at the museum will include showings of the movies “Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch” and “Joe Butterfly”; a game of Audie Bingo, a question and answer session with Curtis and and a candlelight remembrance at the base of Murphy’s statue on the museum grounds.
Murphy was born near Kingston in 1924 and enlisted in the Army in Greenville on his 18th birthday. During his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, some of them more than once, including five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
