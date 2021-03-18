There will be a couple more chilly nights ahead for Hunt County and North Texas leading into the end of winter.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for the skies to be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 39 and north northwest wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 63 and north wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Spring officially begins at 4:37 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.