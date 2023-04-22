Hunt County added more than 300 jobs between February and March, while the State of Texas set multiple employment records during the month, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
“The promise of Texas knows no bounds,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas continues to set new records across the board for total jobs, for the number of Texans working, and for the size of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. Texas is also No. 1 in the country again for job growth, growing jobs at a faster rate than the nation as a whole across every major industry and adding more jobs than all other states over the last 12 months. With more Texans working today than ever before, we are building an even greater Texas of tomorrow.”
The report from the state agency revealed Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to 4.3%% in March from 4.8% February, but was well above the 3.8% unemployment recorded in March 2022.
The 3.6% unemployment reported in March 2019 was the lowest reported for the county during January since at least 1990, while the county set a record high for the month of 9.1% in March 2011.
There were 46,383 people reported as employed in the county during March, representing an increase of 316 jobs since February and 1,578 more since the same point one year earlier.
The March employment total was the highest ever reported for the month.
A total of 2,071 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, a decrease of 249 people since February, but 317 more than in March of last year.
The county’s civilian labor force rose by 89 people between February and March and 1,895 people in the past year.
