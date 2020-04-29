Hunt County Tax Assessor/Collector Randy Wineinger has announced the drive-thru lane will reopen next week:
Beginning Monday, May 4, Hunt County Tax office will re-open our drive through windows at our downtown location, 2500 Stonewall St. Our customer service hours will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.
Our walk-in lobby services will remain closed until further notice so as to protect the health and safety of both the public and our staff Wineinger said, “Our staff has worked hard to meet the operational responsibilities that we have to the public. We are very proud of our citizens, our dealers and our taxing entities who have overwhelmingly responded in a very favorable fashion with the business model we have built to keep a baseline of our services available to the public.
