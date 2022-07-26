The threat of grass and wild fires continues in Hunt County and across the region, as the temperatures continue to rise into the triple digits, with gusting winds.
Hunt County is again listed under a “very high” fire danger today by the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the extreme drought conditions. Hunt County also remains under a ban on outdoor burning.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a high near 102 this afternoon and a south southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
It should be mostly clear tonight with a low around 79 and a south wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Hunt County’s ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.