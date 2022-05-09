The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager missing from Quinlan.
Helen Ellen Atwood, 16, was reported missing Sunday after leaving without permission from her home on State Highway 276 West. Atwood was seen leaving from the location on video in a white Chevolet Avalanche, occupiers by an older white male and a white female.
Atwood is described as five feet, four inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans with holes, a hunter green V-neck shirt and a black and white plaid button up shirt.
Anyone with information concerning Atwood’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.