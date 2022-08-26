The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a missing Greenville man.
James Thomas Yates, 81, was reported missing Thursday from the 4100 block of Highway 34 South.
Yates is described as being 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and possibly a baseball cap with “Amy” on it. He has a tattoo on his left arm that says “Sam” and was last known to be driving a 2021 dark gray Chevrolet Silverado four door with a Texas license plate PMT 2301.
Anyone who may have information concerning James’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.