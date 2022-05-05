The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of Katelynn (Katie) Stapleton.
Stapleton, 15, was reported missing Wednesday from a location on Hunt County Road 3303.
Stapleton is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, blonde with blue eyes. She was reported to have left home without permission and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans with holes in the knees.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-453-6800.
