The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is reporting on an arrest in connection with the serving of a drug-related warrant earlier today:
On December 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00AM the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 7500 block of FM 513 South of Lone Oak. This search warrant resulted in the seizure of just under 1 lb. of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia commonly used to package and deliver narcotics.
Thomas Damien McLean was arrested during the search warrant and is being charged with Manufacturing or Delivering a Controlled Substance PG1 (methamphetamine), Manufacturing or Delivering a Controlled Substance PG3 (prescription pills), tampering with identification numbers and five counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.
Sheriff Terry Jones said “This is another individual who is a repeat offender and who has continued illegal drug activity. I will personally stand by anyone who has served their time and who is trying to do better for themselves, but I will not tolerate continued criminal activity”.
Once again, Sheriff Jones would like to thank his Narcotics Unit, Investigators, and SWAT Team for another successful operation.
