Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones wants to bring awareness to the citizens of Hunt County regarding recent reports of a phone scam involving scammers identifying themselves as a Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.
Several citizens have reported receiving phone calls from a scammer identifying himself as an investigator with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Once the scammer is in contact with someone, the scammer tells the person they have a warrant for their arrest, the person is told if they purchase a cash card and then to call back to give the card number over the phone in order to pay the fine and have the warrant dismissed. Unfortunately, in some cases the scammers have been successful in obtaining funds from the victim.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office will not request a person to obtain cash cards or request credit card information over the phone to pay fines or pay off a warrant. No employee of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office would call an individual to ask or demand a financial payment of any kind.
In some instances the scammer is using a spoof app that makes the call look like it is actually coming from a local number. Most often these numbers are untraceable.
Sheriff Jones advises citizens, to avoid becoming the victim of a scam, always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don't have business with, you did not initiate contact, and trust your instincts. If an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't sound right, hang up. If a caller makes a request for you to purchase cash cards, it could be a scam.
