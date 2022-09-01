The Hunt County Sheriff's Office issued the following notice this afternoon, warning of someone impersonating as a representative of the department:
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has taken several reports this week from citizens who are receiving calls from someone posing as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office.
The scammers are using real names of Sheriff’s Office employees and asking their victims to send them credit card information or to purchase a gift card and give them the gift card information.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office urges its citizens to not provide the caller with any personal information. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office will never call in an attempt to collect a debt!!
