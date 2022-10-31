Over the past couple weeks, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple different calls of citizens suffering from accidental gunshot wounds. We at the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office take gun safety very seriously as well as the safety of those we protect and serve. In order to prevent further accidents and possible tragedies, we would like to reach out to the community to help those who may not be as knowledgeable or experienced with safe firearms handling. There are four basic gun safety rules that should be followed when handling any firearm:
If you do not know how to unload or render a firearm safe, do not handle the firearm and contact somebody who knows how to make the firearm safe. If there is nobody for you to contact, do not be afraid to call your local law enforcement agency for help and somebody will be able to assist you.
Do not carry a handgun without a good quality holster. A good quality holster should be constructed out of a durable and semi-rigid or rigid material and should also FULLY COVER the handgun’s trigger. When the handgun is secured inside the holster, the trigger should not be able to be pulled. Be careful when inserting a handgun into a holster; as loose clothing like a shirt or jacket can cover the holster and snag against the trigger, causing the handgun to fire inadvertently.
For more detailed gun safety information, please refer to https://gunsafetyrules.nra.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.