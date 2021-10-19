The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has released a statement this afternoon, concerning searches which have been conducted during the past week in two missing persons cases.
One of the searches focused on Michael Chambers, who was reported missing from Quinlan in March 2017 and the other search involved Roszan Payne of Royse City, who disappeared in 1994.
The statement reads as follows:
On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 and Monday Oct. 18, 2021, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Investigators coordinated with the Adventures with a Purpose dive team and the family of Roszan Payne to search some locations of interest in reference to Payne’s disappearance. Roszan Jean Payne was last seen in August of 1994. Payne was last seen by family members at her residence in Royse City, TX. At the time of her disappearance she was driving a late 1980’s model green Volvo. Adventures with a Purpose divers searched an area of SH276 near the 2 mile bridge and multiple coves until making their way back to the FM751 causeway. The Adventures with a Purpose team also searched the cove at Sky Point RV Park in East Tawakoni and the stone quarries on County Road 339 and FM 429 in Kaufman County. Although these searches provided no additional lead, Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones would like to once again thank Adventures with a Purpose and their entire team for their efforts.
On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Investigators coordinated with the Grand Prairie Fire Department Dive Team and the family of Michael Chambers to conduct a search at Fannin Creek in the area of FM 2947 and County Road 3516. This search was a follow-up on a search that was done last May in reference to the disappearance of Michael Glenn Chambers. Mr. Chambers disappeared in March of 2017, he was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Walmart on Hwy 34 in Quinlan. The search on Monday failed to turn up any information or evidence that Mr. Chambers was in the area. Sheriff Terry Jones would like to thank the dive team from Grand Prairie Fire and Department Dive Team for their assistance in this search.
Both of these cases are still open and the investigations continue. Sheriff Terry Jones said “these cases along with the other unsolved cases in Hunt County are not just considered missing persons, we are looking at every aspect of these cases and not ruling out anything that may have happened to these individuals.”
If you have any information on the disappearance of Roszan Jean Payne or Michael Glenn Chambers, please contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838. Or to remain anonymous you can contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers in any of the following way:
CALL: 903-457-2929
LOG onto: www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com
MOBILE APP: P3TIPS.com
