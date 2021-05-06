The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has released a statement, indicating that three people were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with multiple drug and firearms related charges:
On Monday, May 3, 2021, a Search Warrant was served in the 1900 block of Private Road 2534, Quinlan, Texas. This action did result in the recovery of approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine, five firearms, multiple parts to other firearms that have been dismantled, thousands of rounds of ammunition, one stolen firearm suppressor, assorted prescriptions and unknown pills that were illegally possessed. Multiple identification cards, social security cards and other identification documents were recovered for further investigation
Three (3) individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Hunt County Jail. The individuals arrested and their charges are as follows;
Tyler Ballard, white male from Red Oak, Texas,
Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >4grams <200grams, bond amount was set at $ 200,000.00.
Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, bond amount was set at $ 40,000.00
Prohibited Weapon, bond amount was set at $ 25,000.00.
Cory Rohde, white male from Quinlan, Texas,
Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, bond set at $ 40,000.00.
Johanna Miller white female from Quinlan, Texas,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The service of the search warrant was a cooperative effort by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Hunt County Constable Office Pct.1 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Sheriff Jones would like to extend his appreciation to the Deputies of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Constable PCT 1, the Officers of the Greenville Police Department and the Special Agents of the ATF for their assistance.
