Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.