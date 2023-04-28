The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has issued a request for public assistance in connection with a reported armed robbery:
The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is asking for help on an Aggravated Robbery case. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 an unknown suspect entered the Dollar General located at 2847 Highway 276 in Quinlan. The suspect entered the Dollar General with a handgun and robbed the employee.
If you have any information or recognize the person in these photos, please contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838 or to remain anonymous call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net or mobile app: P3TIPS.COM
Law Enforcement, media, and citizens working together in making our community a safer place to live, together we can make a difference.
