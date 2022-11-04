The Hunt County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement this morning concerning an overnight standoff situation:
On Thursday November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:39 pm, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call advising of a situation in the 1300 Block of Hunt County Road 3318. The caller advised he had gone to check on a subject at a residence who had reportedly make comments in reference to causing harm to himself. The caller advised when he arrived the subject was in the residence, in possession of a firearm and the subjects seven-year-old child was in the residence with him.
Hunt County Deputies responded to the scene, sat up a perimeter and upon accessing the situation, requested further resources to assist with de-escalation of the situation. Hunt County SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) and a crisis negotiator was called to the scene. Communication was established with the subject in the residence and were able to gain possession of the child. After talking to the subject for several minutes, deputies were able to detain the subject. The subject was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones stated “I want to commend and thank my patrol deputies and SWAT Team for the way they handled this intense situation and bringing it to a peaceful end. I also want to thank AMR and the Cash Fire Department for their response and assistance in getting this subject the help he needed.”
