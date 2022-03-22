The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a suspect in the Wills Point area of the county on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
A press release issued this afternoon concerning the arrest:
On March 21, 2022 the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office served an evidentiary search warrant on Private Road 3738, Wills Point.
During the search warrant, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, a shotgun, marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia commonly used to distribute illegal narcotics were located throughout the residence.
A male subject identified as Brian Keith Lane was located at the residence and was taken into custody. Brian Keith Lane has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4G<200G with bond set at $75,000 and Possession of Marijuana <2OZ with bond set at $2,000.
Sheriff Terry Jones would like to express his appreciation to Greenville Police Department for their assistance with the narcotics investigation and the execution of this search warrant.
