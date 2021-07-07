Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones released the following report Wednesday morning, detailing his office’s response to the Independence Day weekend:
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has taken 184 calls for service from Friday, July 2nd through Monday July 5th that includes the following:
1 911 Hang Up, 1 Abandoned Vehicle, 4 Accidents, 8 Agency Assists, 11 Alarms, 1 Animal Bite, 4 Animal Calls, 32 Area/Building Checks, 6 Assaults, 5 Broadcasts, 2 Burglaries, 3 Child Custody, 3 Citizen Contacts, 2 Civil Matters, 12 Contact Complainants, 1 Disorderly Conduct, 10 Disturbances, 2 Follow-Ups, 2 Fraud/ID Theft, 2 Harassments, 1 Juvenile Complaint, 7 Loose Livestock, 1 Message Delivery, 4 Motorist Assist, 3 Neighbor Complaints, 13 Other, 1 Suicidal Subject, 8 Threats, 14 Traffic, 2 Trespassing, 1 Unattended Death, 1 Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 3 Unwanted Persons, 4 Warrant Service and 12 Welfare Checks.
There were 26 bookings made into the Hunt County Detention Center by all Hunt County law enforcement agencies during this time.
The Hunt County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Deputies, Hunt County Sheriff’s Association and Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse made it to several Independence Day activities throughout the county over the holiday weekend.
With all the activity over the weekend, the holiday period went well considering all the events and activities that were taking place. Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones would like to say “Thank You” to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Staff and all other agencies in Hunt County who spent their holiday time on the clock, ensuring everyone had a safe and enjoyable 4th of July 2021.
