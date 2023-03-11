The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following information Saturday morning concerning the anniversary of the disappearance of Michael Chambers:
"Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones announces that yesterday marked the 6th anniversary of the Michael Chambers disappearance. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on every lead into his disappearance.
The 70-year-old disappeared on March 10, 2017, from his home in the 7000 block of FM 2101 in Quinlan, TX. Mr. Chambers was seen on surveillance video entering, making a purchase, and then leaving the Wal-Mart located at 8801 State Highway 34 in Quinlan, TX. Mr. Chambers has not been seen or heard from since.
Mr. Chambers’ wife reported him missing after she returned home from work that evening to an empty house. Mr. Chambers was last seen wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt and a blue baseball cap. Mr. Chambers is 6’3” and weighs 225 lbs. he has blue eyes and balding gray hair.
On November 30, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Rangers and the Rains County Sheriff’s Office recovered human skeletal remains in Rains County. These remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification to determine DNA. As of the date of this release, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has not received any results of the DNA testing.
If you have any credible information on the disappearance of Michael Chambers, Sheriff Jones encourages you to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838 or they can text or submit online an anonymous tip to Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-453-6838, online at HYPERLINK "http://www.huntcountycrime" www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net or by mobile app: P3TIPs.com."
