One person has been taken into custody in connection with a bomb threat at a restaurant in Quinlan.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday afternoon indicating that deputies and Quinlan Police Department officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. Friday to the Quinlan McDonalds on State Highway 34, where a possible explosive device was discovered inside the restaurant.
When officers and deputies arrived on scene, they observed a note on top of a box with the word Bomb written on it. Officers and deputies then evacuated the restaurant and began securing the scene and with the assistance of the Cash Fire Department shut down a portion of Highway 34 for public safety.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Garland Bomb Squad Unit to assist in determining if the device was an actual bomb. The unit arrived, neutralized the device and determined it was not an explosive device.
Upon reviewing video footage from the restaurant and obtaining statements from employees, Quinlan Police Officers and Hunt County Deputies were able to identify the suspect who placed the box and note in the restaurant. An arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday by Hunt County Investigators and an arrest was made by Quinlan Police Department and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is identified at this time as a 53-year-old white male with his most recent address listed in Quinlan. The suspect has been booked into the Hunt County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
The suspect is being charged with Hoax Bomb.
The identity of the individual had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, pending his arraignment.
Sheriff Terry Jones expressed appreciation to all agencies who helped in the incident and wanted the public to know that “this type of offense or any other offenses that put citizens in fear or in danger will not be tolerated.”
